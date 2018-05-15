× Tom Wolfe, author of “The Right Stuff” and “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test,” dies at age 88

NEW YORK — Tom Wolfe, the journalist and novelist who brought the world such classics as “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test,” “The Right Stuff,” and “Bonfire of the Vanities,” died Monday in a Manhattan hospital at age 88, according to the New York Times.

His death was confirmed to the New York Times by his agent, Lynn Nesbit, who said Mr. Wolfe had been hospitalized with an infection. He had lived in New York since joining The New York Herald Tribune as a reporter in 1962.

Wolfe is regarded as one of the pioneers of New Journalism, an enormously influential writing style that first came to prominence in the 1960s.

Wolfe’s influence spread over decades. He became famous in the late 1960s with the publication of “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test,” a nonfiction account of his travels with Ken Kesey and the Merry Pranksters as the LSD advocates spread the gospel of psychedelics across California.

In 1979, his book “The Right Stuff” chronicled the first American astronauts and the Mercury space program. The book was adapted into a film in 1983 starring Sam Shepard, Dennis Quaid and Ed Harris.

In 1983, his first novel, “Bonfire of the Vanities,” offered a “biting satirical picture of money, power, greed and vanity in New York during the shameless excesses of the 80’s,” according to the New York Times.

“He is probably the most skillful writer in America — I mean by that he can do more things with words than anyone else,” William F. Buckley Jr. wrote of Wolfe in the National Review.