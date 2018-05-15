× Tornado warning issued for York, Dauphin, Perry and Cumberland counties through 4:45 p.m.

STATE COLLEGE — The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a Tornado Warning for north-central York County, southern Dauphin County, east-central Perry County and northeastern Cumberland County until 4:45 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and extensive straightline wind damage were located west of Enola, moving east at 40 mph, the National Weather Service says. These storms can contain quarter-sized hail as well.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely, according to the NWS.

The storms will be near New Cumberland, Harrisburg, Steelton, Progress and Penbrook around 4:20; Hummelstown, Middletown, Colonial Park, Linglestown, Rutherford, Lawnton, Highspire, Paxtang and Paxtonia around 4:30; and Hershey and Palmyra around 4:40, the NWS says.