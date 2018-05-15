Warm and muggy Tuesday with strong to severe thunderstorms possible

WARMER, STRONG STORMS: The same system remains in place, keeping shower and thunderstorm chances alive for Tuesday.There’s a few isolated showers before daybreak, perhaps even a rumble. Some hazy and foggy spots are likely once again, but they aren’t as widespread and burn off fast through the rest of the day. Expect temperatures to begin the upper 50s to middle 60s. There’s a muggy feel, and that continues through Tuesday afternoon. There’s the chance for some afternoon thunderstorms once again, but there’s also a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms, especially later during the afternoon. Damaging winds, hail and areas of flash flooding are a possibility with any stronger storms. The window of opportunity is between the hours of 3 P.M. to 8 P.M., and the northern half of the region has the highest risk. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. Conditions calm down through the night, but showers and a few rumbles are still possible. Temperatures fall into the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. Wednesday brings the chance again for a few showers. Temperatures fall back a bit, with readings in the lower to middle 70s.

DAMPER END TO THE WEEK: The shower and thunderstorm chances continue through the end of the week, courtesy of the same system wobbling around nearby. The chance for isolated thunderstorms remain for Thursday. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 70s. More widespread shower activity is expected Friday in addition to cooler temperatures. Expect reading in the middle 60s.

STILL A BIT UNSETTLED FOR THE WEEKEND: Conditions are a bit drier for the weekend, but thunderstorm chances linger. A few thunderstorms are possible Saturday. Temperatures boost back into the 70s. Just an isolated thunderstorm is possible Sunday. Temperatures for many should be back to 80 degrees. Monday is looks drier for now, with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. A shower or thunderstorm could try to make it into the forecast, however.

Have a great Tuesday!