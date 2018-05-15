× York Catholic grad promoted to General Manager of MLB’s Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI– A York Catholic graduate is now at the helm of a Major League Baseball team’s roster.

Nick Krall, who graduated from York Catholic in 1995, had served as an assistant to former Cincinnati Reds’ GM Dick Williams for several seasons.

Last week, Krall was promoted to the General Manager role, putting him in charge of the Reds’ roster.

Cincinnati has gotten off to an MLB-worst start this season at 14-28, which has actually been a slight improvement after the team fired manager Bryan Price after a 3-15 start.

The Reds have been in the NL Central cellar for some time now, losing at least 94 games in each of the last three seasons.

Now, Krall has the chance to turnaround a franchise that has struggled to win since the 1990’s.

One piece Krall may be able to build around is 1B Joey Votto, a consistent NL MVP competitor.

Votto, 34, is at an advanced age for a player many would consider rebuilding their team around, but he has shown no signs of slowing down in 2018, hitting .288 with 6 HR’s and 23 RBI’s with a .413 OBP.

Votto’s contract also runs through the 2024 season, at which point he would be 40.