5-year-old dies after injuries suffered in York Township home

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A 5-year-old boy is dead after suffering injuries at his home on Tuesday night.

The boy allegedly fell down the stairs at his York Township home sometime during the late afternoon on May 15, according to the York County Coroner’s report.

He reportedly became unresponsive after the fall, and EMS transported the child to York Hospital.

The child was unable to be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at 5:51 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The boy’s identity and cause of death are expected to be released later today.