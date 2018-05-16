Cloudy and dreary stretch to end the work week

DREARY WEDNESDAY: Showers persist off-and-on throughout the day thanks to another wave of energy off of yesterday’s front. This keeps high temperatures down into the 60s. A few places could see up to half-an-inch of rain by day’s end with otherwise calm conditions.

MORE CLOUDS, MORE RAIN: We still see rain Thursday, but will have a few breaks of dry time. Highs stay in the 60s both Thursday and Friday. We see much more consistent rainfall, perhaps the rainiest day of the forecast period to end the work week with near-constant light-to-moderate shower activity. Temperatures warm up a couple of degrees Saturday with showers and a rumble of thunder possible. Our rain chances continue into Sunday, but we’re much warmer into the 80s as the warm front lifts back over our area. This brings both a chance of showers and thunderstorms once again.

When all is said and done, from Wednesday morning through Sunday we could see as much as three inches of rainfall across the area. Localized flooding will be a concern throughout the forecast period with an already saturated ground, so stay tuned for updates all week long.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long