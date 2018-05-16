George Scott to challenge Scott Perry in District 10

George Scott supporters are celebrating after the democrat secured the nomination for US Congress in District 10.

The race was extremely close, with Scott just barely keeping the lead above Shavonnia Corbin-Johnson.

The military veteran turned pastor says this is the next step in his career of serving the public, and says he is looking forward to the next phase of the campaign.

“The first thing we’re going to do is step back and catch our breath, because people have worked really hard these past months. We’ve been at this now for literally a year. So I want some folks to just catch their breath and reset. And then we’re going to sit down and look at what we did, what worked and what didn’t work too well, learn from those lessons, and reform, reset, and move forward,” said Scott.

Scott secured the win by just a few hundred votes.

He will take on incumbent republican Scott Perry in the November election.