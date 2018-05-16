Harbor Freight Tools recalls 1 million electric chainsaws due to malfunctioning power switch
Harbor Freight Tools has announced the recall of approximately 1 million electric chainsaws due to a malfunctioning power switch, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The power switch can malfunction, allowing the chainsaw to continue running after the operator has turned the switch to the “Off” position, posing a serious injury risk to the operator.
The affected products have the brand names Portland, One Stop Gardens, and Chicago Electric 14-inch electric chainsaws. About 1,020,000 units are affected by the recall.
The Portland and One Stop Gardens brand chainsaws have a green and black color scheme and “Portland” printed on the blades. The Chicago Electric brand chainsaw has a red and black color scheme and “Chicago Electric” printed on the chainsaw handle. All recalled chainsaws were sold with a black blade guard.
The model number is printed on a label on the bottom of the chainsaw.
The affected Model Numbers are:
- Portland Model No. 67255 or 61592
- One Stop Gardens Model No. 67255 or 61592
- Chicago Electric Model No. 67255 or 61592
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chainsaws and return the product to their local Harbor Freight Tools store for a free replacement chainsaw. Replacement units will be available starting May 21, 2018.
Harbor Freight Tools has received 15 reports of chainsaws continuing to operate after being turned off by the operator, resulting in three laceration injuries including one serious injury to the arm requiring stitches.