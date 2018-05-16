Harbor Freight Tools recalls 1 million electric chainsaws due to malfunctioning power switch

Harbor Freight Tools has announced the recall of approximately 1 million electric chainsaws due to a malfunctioning power switch, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The power switch can malfunction, allowing the chainsaw to continue running after the operator has turned the switch to the “Off” position, posing a serious injury risk to the operator.

The affected products have the brand names Portland, One Stop Gardens, and Chicago Electric 14-inch electric chainsaws. About 1,020,000 units are affected by the recall.