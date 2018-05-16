× Lancaster man convicted of all charges in 2017 crash that tipped school bus, injured two students

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man was convicted of all charges on Wednesday after causing a multi-vehicle crash in 2017 that tipped a school bus that was carrying 14 students.

James Irvin III, 47, was charged with making an illegal pass on Lincoln Highway East, near Route 896, and striking a vehicle that triggered the crash.

A school bus carrying Lancaster Mennonite School students tipped, causing serious injuries to two students.

On Wednesday, Judge Howard Knisely returned guilty verdicts to 68 counts in Lancaster County Court, including nine felony counts of aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, and hit-and-run.

At the verdict, Judge Knisely raised Irvin’s bail to a combined $300,000 in cash.

A sentence will be ordered in about three months, following a background check.