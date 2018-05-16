× Penn State-Pitt game on Sept. 8 will be in prime time

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State’s rivalry game with Pittsburgh will get the prime-time treatment.

The Nittany Lions announced Wednesday that their visit to their arch-rivals in Pittsburgh on Sept. 8 will kick off at 8 p.m.

The game will be televised on ABC.

It will be the third of four meetings between Penn State and Pitt. The Lions are 51-43-4 all-time against the Panthers, including a 33-14 victory last year in Happy Valley.

Penn State returns 13 starters and 26 additional lettermen from last season. The Lions open the season at Beaver Stadium against Appalachian State Sept. 1.