Showers early then a few dry hours before rain returns Thursday

DON’T PUT AWAY THE UMBRELLA

With a frontal stalled to the south and waves riding along it, showers continue into the evening and overnight period.

Areas of drizzle and mist likely too. Morning lows dip into the 50s. While showers are still possible Thursday, breaks of dry time are likely, especially during the late afternoon. Temperatures should manage to return to the lower 70s. A different story for Friday. A more consistent rainfall ends the week. The persistent rain and cloud cover holds temperatures in the 60s again. With the recent rain and saturated ground, localized flooding is a concern into the weekend. We’ll monitor the situation and bring you updates as needed.

SLOW IMPROVEMENT FOR THE WEEKEND

Stubborn pattern keeps the rain threat around. Drier hours work in, especially, Sunday. Showers are likely early Saturday. Clouds break somewhat to allow for a little sunshine. A few showers are possible during the afternoon. High temperatures make it to 70 degrees. It’s warmer with more sunshine for Sunday. This will lead to the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

EARLY STORM CHANCES THEN FINALLY DRY



We begin the week with more showers and thunderstorms threatening during the late afternoon and early evening Monday. Temperatures are warm again in the lower 80s. A cold front swings through Tuesday bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs are near 80 degrees. High pressure builds in midweek. So we’ll finally put away the umbrella Wednesday. It stays warm in the middle and upper 70s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist