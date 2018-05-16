× Suspect in brutal 2017 Bucks County murder spree pleads guilty

BUCKS COUNTY — One of two suspects in a brutal 2017 murder spree pleaded guilty to the slayings of four men Wednesday in Bucks County Common Pleas Court.

Cosmo DiNardo, 21, of Bensalem, pleaded guilty to murdering Jimi Taro Patrick, 19, Dean Finocchiaro, 19, Thomas Meo, 21, and Mark Sturgis, 22, in July 2017, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

DiNardo then buried the bodies on the land behind his family’s farm.

He entered guilty pleas for all charges and was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences by Bucks County President Judge Jeffrey L. Finley.

“I have no doubt in my mind that, should the day ever come that you were released again into the community and had the opportunity to kill again, you would do it,” Finley told DiNardo prior to sentencing.

DiNardo’s cousin, Sean Kratz, 21, of Philadelphia, who is charged with three of the murders, is scheduled for a similar proceeding Wednesday afternoon.

DiNardo admitted luring the victims to a sprawling, unoccupied Solebury property owned by his parents under the pretense of selling the young men marijuana, and then killing them. He pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder, along with additional counts of robbery, abuse of corpse, conspiracy, possession of instruments of crime and illegal firearms possession.

DiNardo offered no reason for the murders. He did apologize to the victims’ families.

“Your Honor, I want the four families to know I am so sorry,” DiNardo said. “If there was anything I could do to take back what occurred on those days, I would. I hope that they find some peace in knowing that I’m just genuinely – I can’t even come to terms with what occurred. I’m sorry. Sorry.”

Deriding DiNardo’s statement as “false and insincere,” Finley ordered the defendant, at DiNardo’s request, sent immediately to state prison.