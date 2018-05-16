× Three men, including a juvenile, charged with robbery after assaulting man, stealing phone in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Three men, including a juvenile, are facing charges after allegedly assaulting a man and robbing him of his two phones and a bluetooth headset in Harrisburg.

Devan Robinson, Jyair Leonard and a juvenile male were all charged with robbery and criminal conspiracy. The juvenile also had an additional charge of curfew violation.

On May 15 around 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of State St. for a report of people fighting outside.

The caller told police that a man was lying on the sidewalk outside and that three men had fled toward N. 2nd Street.

Police arrived on scene and found the victim, who had obvious signs of injury, including a bloody nose.

The victim told police that three men had assaulted him and taken his phones and a bluetooth headset.

He said that he had been approached by one of the suspects who had asked to use his phone.

When the victim declined, one of the men grabbed for his phone.

The victim proceeded to put his phone in his pocket and was struck by one of the men.

At that point, the two other men joined in and knocked the victim to the ground and began punching and kicking him.

Residents in the area reportedly saw the incident and yelled at the men, who proceeded to take two cell phones from the victim’s pockets and a bluetooth headset from his neck before fleeing the scene.

The victim was able to describe the assailants to police who began to check the area.

Capitol Police were in the vicinity of Court and Walnut Streets when they saw three men fitting the description given by the victim.

Police stopped the men, and brought the victim to the scene where he was able to positively identify the men as the ones who had robbed him.

The suspects, later identified as Robinson and Leonard, still had the victim’s two cell phone, but the bluetooth headset was not recovered.

Now, they are facing charges.