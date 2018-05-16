× Two men facing drug delivery resulting in death charges in connection to 2016 Newberry Township overdose death

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Two men are facing drug delivery resulting in death charges in connection to a 2016 overdose death.

Jacob Fink, of York, and Elijah Williams, of Harrisburg, were both arrested on May 14 and are facing drug delivery resulting in death, conspiracy to commit drug delivery resulting in death and delivery of a controlled substance, among other charges.

After an investigation conducted by Newberry Township Police in conjunction with several other agencies over the past year and a half, Fink and Williams have been found in connection to the death of 24-year-old Dillon Jones.

Both Fink and Williams were arraigned on $150,000 bail.