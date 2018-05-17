CDC Warns of Potentially Bad Tick Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, PA -- May kicked off what is known as tick season, and here in Pennsylvania the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say tick-borne illnesses are drastically increasing.

According to the CDC there were over 73,000 tick-borne disease cases here in the keystone state between 2004 and 2016. Both Powassan and Lyme Disease are spread through deer ticks. The CDC says that Lyme Disease can produce a wide range of symptoms, including fever, rash and chills.

The good thing is that there are ways to keep you and your loved ones safe. The CDC says the best way to prevent a tick bite is of course to avoid wooded and bushy areas. When outside use repellent that contains 20 % or more deet and spray the repellent directly on your clothing. Tuck your pant-legs into socks, and wear light colored clothing so a tick will stand out.

Once home you should immediately do a tick check on your yourself and children. If you’ve been outside for a long period of time take a shower, wash your clothes and dry them on a high heat setting.

Also, don’t forget to take care of your pets. Be sure to check dogs daily, especially if they spend time outdoors. There are repellents that are safe to use on your pets to help eliminate the dangers.

More information on keeping your family, friends and pets safe can be found by visiting https://www.cdc.gov/ticks/index.html.