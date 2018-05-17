× Conivcted cop killer Eric Frein has court date today in Harrisburg as part of appeal

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Eric Frein, who was found guilty of first degree murder after a September 2014 shootout at the State Police barracks in Pike County, has a court date today in Harrisburg.

It is apart of the appeal process of his conviction after he was found guilty of killing Trooper Bryon Dickson and injuring Trooper Alex Douglass.

Frein was sentenced to death in April 2017, but the death penalty is on hold in Pennsylvania.