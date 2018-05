× Crews respond to scene of reported house fire in Hellam Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews responded to the scene of an early morning house fire on Thursday.

Authorities say that flames broke out before 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of Kreutz Creek Road in Hellam Township.

There is no word on if any injuries have been suffered at this time.

FOX43’s Jennifer Ready reported that the fire appeared to be under control from the scene.