Eagles' DE Brandon Graham has ankle surgery, expected to miss spring workouts

PHILADELPHIA– One of the heroes of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl victory will be on the shelf for a while.

DE Brandon Graham has had ankle surgery, and is expected to miss spring workouts, according to ESPN.

Graham, 30, reportedly had the procedure on May 1 after opting for the minor procedure to help speed up the process of healing a high ankle sprain he suffered in the middle of last season.

Now, Graham is in a walking boot but is expected to report to the NovaCare Complex on Monday as the team begins OTAs.

It is hoped that Graham will be ready for Training Camp in July.

Last season, Graham had 47 tackles and 9.5 sacks, and a division-clinching touchdown during the regular season.

During the Super Bowl, Graham had a key strip-sack of Patriots’ QB Tom Brady to seal the victory for the Eagles.

Graham is entering the last year of his contract in what will be his ninth season in Philadelphia.