× Ephrata man will serve up to 10 years in prison for sexual assault, DUI offenses

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 20-year-old Ephrata man will serve up to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and for driving under the influence of alcohol in an accident that seriously injured a passenger in two separate incidents in 2017.

Freedom Dowlin was 19 years old when he assaulted the girl on May 27, 2017, at a home on Horseshoe Road.

He also was drunk when he caused a vehicle crash on Jan. 14, 2017, in East Cocalico Township. His blood alcohol level was .088 percent, according to Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick.

Dowlin, now 20, pleaded guilty to four felonies in exchange for a sentence of 5 to 10 years in prison, plus two years of probation.

He also must register his whereabouts under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life and pay $3,455 in restitution costs, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

County Judge Howard Knisely accepted the plea terms and ordered sentence.