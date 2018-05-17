× Flooding concerns prompt PennDOT, State Police to issue ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown’ law reminder

Harrisburg — With the wet weather showing no signs of abating, flooding has become more and more of a concern in south central Pennsylvania.

So the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police are reminding all motorists of the state’s “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” law, which mandates that motorists who ignore barricades or warning signs about flooded roadways will receive a $250 fine. If emergency responders are required for rescue, towing, or medical care for motorists who go around signs and enter flooded roadways, the fine is doubled to $500.

Motorists are also responsible for any associated expenses for emergency responders and will have two points assessed to their driving record under the law, which was enacted in 2012.