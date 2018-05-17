× Former Shippensburg University defensive lineman Jake Metz re-signs with AFL’s Philadelphia Soul

PHILADELPHIA– A former Shippensburg University defensive lineman is looking to pull off the three-peat with the Arena Football League’s Philadelphia Soul.

On Tuesday, the team announced that Jake Metz will return for his third season with the team in Facebook post:

Metz, 27, helped the Soul win a championship in 2016, before taking part in NFL Training Camps in 2017 and playing in the Chinese Arena League.

Without Metz in 2017, the Soul went on to win back-to-back championships.

Now, five weeks deep into the 2018 AFL season, Metz is back in the fold with the Soul, and will look to help the team win its third straight championship.

During his last action with the team in 2016, Metz led the league in sacks with eight and was awarded Defensive Lineman of the Year and First Team All-Arena honors for his performance.

Metz finished his Shippensburg University career as the all-time sacks leader with 30.5 and all-time career tackles-for-loss leader with 55. He also broke the school’s single-season record for sacks in 2012 with 11.5.

The Soul are home in Week 6 this Saturday, May 19th at the Wells Fargo Center and are going for 21 straight home game wins. The Soul will face the Albany Empire in their first appearance in Philadelphia with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m.