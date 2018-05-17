× Franklin County Sheriff’s Office warns of potential phone scam involving phony law enforcement officer

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam involving someone pretending to be a law enforcement official.

According to Sheriff James W. Brown, the caller identifies himself as Sgt. Andrew Carter from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The caller claims that the resident has a warrant out for their arrest, and to avoid incarceration, the resident is instructed to purchase MoneyPak cards.

Brown reminds all residents that no one from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will ever request anyone to purchase MoneyPak cards. Anyone who receives a call of this nature should immediately hang up and call their local law enforcement agency or State Police.

For more information about the scam calls, contact State Police Troop H Public Information Officer Trooper Brent Miller at (717) 877-2291.