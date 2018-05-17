Grab the umbrella again for more showers on Thursday

DAMPER END TO THE WEEK: The same system remains in place, keeping shower and Thursday.There’s plenty of showers to start the morning, so grab the umbrella once again heading outside. Temperatures begin in near 60 degrees. Visibilities are reduced too, making for tricky travel at times. The shower coverage decreases a bit for the afternoon, mainly for the northern half of the region. Counties bordering the Mason-Dixon line see some showers linger. Temperatures are stuck in the 60s for those with more showers. Less showers north could help those spots touch 70 degrees, perhaps even a little higher. Through the night a few showers are possible, but more rain showers start to creep up from the south near daybreak. Overnight lows fall into the middle 50s to lower 60s. More widespread shower activity is expected Friday in addition to cooler temperatures. Expect readings to fall into the 50s by the afternoon as plentiful rain moves into the region. A Flood Watch goes into effect early Thursday afternoon and lingers through Friday evening due to the amount of rain. Some spots, especially south, could come close to 1 to 1.5 inches by Friday evening, with more on the way.

STILL DAMP FOR THE WEEKEND: Conditions remain very unsettled through the weekend, and flood potential lingers too. Expect plenty of showers throughout the day on Saturday. The rain keeps temperatures cool in the 60s. The activity starts to wind down during the evening and the overnight period. By the time all is done, cumulative rainfall amounts since Thursday reach 1 to 3 inches, with the higher amounts likely near the border. Dry time and even a bit of sun moves in for Sunday. Isolated thunderstorms are possible, however. Temperatures are warmer too, in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The shower and thunderstorm chances linger through early next week. Monday brings the chance for more thunderstorms, with temperatures approaching 80 degrees. Tuesday is more of the same, with the shower and storm chances lingering. Temperatures are near 80 degrees. Wednesday could be the day we finally dry out completely! Temperatures fall back a bit too, with readings in the middle to upper 70s.

