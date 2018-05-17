× Here’s where our area teams will pick in next month’s NBA Draft

The 2018 NBA Draft Lottery was held on Tuesday night, determining the order for next month’s draft.

The lottery had high implications for one of our area’s teams, the Philadelphia 76ers, who had a slim chance to end up with the first overall pick in the draft.

Here’s how the lottery shook out:

First Round

1. Phoenix

2. Sacramento

3. Atlanta

4. Memphis

5. Dallas

6. Orlando

7. Chicago

8. Cleveland (from Brooklyn via Boston)

9. New York

10. Philadelphia (from Los Angeles Lakers via Phoenix)

11.Charlotte

12. LA Clippers (from Detroit)

13. LA Clippers

14. Denver

15. Washington

16. Phoenix (from Miami)

17. Milwaukee

18. San Antonio

19. Atlanta (from Minnesota)

20. Minnesota (from Oklahoma City via Utah)

21. Utah

22. Chicago (from New Orleans)

23. Indiana

24. Portland

25. Los Angeles Lakers (from Cleveland)

26. Philadelphia

27. Boston

28. Golden State

29. Brooklyn (from Toronto)

30. Atlanta (from Houston via LA Clippers)

Second Round

31. Phoenix

32. Memphis

33. Dallas

34. Atlanta

35. Orlando

36. New York (from Chicago via Oklahoma City)

37. Sacramento

38. Philadelphia (from Brooklyn)

39. Philadelphia (from New York)

40. Brooklyn (from Los Angeles Lakers via Toronto and Orlando)

41. Orlando (from Charlotte via Phoenix and Memphis)

42. Detroit

43. Denver (from LA Clippers via New York and Philadelphia)

44. Washington

45. Brooklyn (from Milwaukee)

46. Houston (from Miami via Memphis)

47. Los Angeles Lakers (from Denver via Chicago and Utah)

48. Minnesota

49. San Antonio

50. Indiana

51. New Orleans

52. Utah

53. Oklahoma City

54. Dallas (from Portland via Denver)

55. Charlotte (from Cleveland via Brooklyn and Philadelphia)

56. Philadelphia

57. Oklahoma City (from Boston)

58. Denver (from Golden State)

59. Phoenix (from Toronto)

60. Philadelphia (from Houston)

While the Sixers didn’t get the first pick in the draft, they received the 10th overall selection.

The Washington Wizards will pick 15th overall.