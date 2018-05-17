× Lancaster man accused of trying to take upskirt photos of woman at store

LANCASTER — A 24-year-old Lancaster man was arrested May 11 after allegedly attempting to take upskirt photos of a female shopper at a Burlington Coat Factory store on the 1700 block of Fruitville Pike.

Melvin R. Ramos-Moreira is charged with stalking, possessing the instruments of crime, criminal attempted invasion of privacy, and harassment, according to Lancaster Police.

Police were dispatched to the store at 5:03 p.m. The victim told police she had been looking at a jewelry display when the suspect, later identified as Ramos-Moreira, walked behind her and knelt down. He allegedly extended a cell phone to view under the victim’s skirt and attempted to take several photos before the victim turned and walked away.

The victim told police she was concerned about Ramos-Moreira’s close proximity to her, but was initially unaware of what had just occurred. She did notice that Ramos-Moreira grabbed at his genitals when she walked away, police say.

The victim said she walked to the other side of the store to look at a different display, and Ramos-Moreira approached again. This time, the victim noticed he had a cell phone in his hand and contacted the store’s loss-prevention officer for assistance. Ramos-Moreira left the store before police arrived.

After a follow-up interview with the victim, police reviewed surveillance footage at the store. They were able to identify Ramos-Moreira, filed an arrest warrant and took him into custody on May 16.

Ramos-Moreira was held for arraignment and committed to Lancaster County Prison on $25,000 bail.