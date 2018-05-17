× Lancaster woman arrested for kicking, trying to bite school resource officer, police say

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A Lancaster woman is facing aggravated assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct charges after attacking a resource officer at Wheatland Middle School, Manheim Township Police say.

Raquel S. Greene, 31, was charged after a visit to the school on May 11.

Police say Greene was at the school to speak with school officials when she allegedly began to yell and use profane language. When the school’s resource officer told her to calm down, police say, she allegedly refused. She was then asked to leave the building, and refused to comply.

The resource officer then attempted to take Greene into custody for disorderly conduct, but Greene allegedly attempted to bite his right hand, police say. She was eventually taken into custody and escorted to an office. She then kicked the officer in the lower leg several times, according to police.

Greene was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Mary Sponaugle, who set bail at $5,000, which Greene could not post.

Greene was then taken to Lancaster County Prison, police say.