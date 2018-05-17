× Man charged in robbery of USA Gas and Tobacco Shop in Dillsburg

YORK COUNTY — A 33-year-old man faces charges in connection to a robbery that occurred at USA Gas and Tobacco Shop in Dillsburg, York County Thursday morning.

Tyrie Miller allegedly entered the store and displayed a handgun while demanding money and cigarettes from the clerk, according to a Carroll Township Police news release. He then fled with the cigarettes and an undetermined amount of cash. The clerk was not injured during the incident, the release adds.

Miller was later taken into custody in Carlisle by the borough’s police department, the release says. He is charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking and simple assault.