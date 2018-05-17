× Man wanted for murder in Lebanon arrested in California

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A man wanted for a murder in Lebanon was arrested in California last week.

Edwin Mowrer, 43, had an arrest warrant issued on March 28 in connection to a murder.

On May 10 around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a call for service referencing a welfare check near Barstow, California.

The caller told police that he saw an adult male, later identified as Mowrer, standing on the bridge at Old Highway 58 and the Kim Overcrossing, and appeared to be crying.

As police responded to the location, they received a second call that said Mowrer appeared to be leaning over the bridge.

Upon making contact with Mowrer, police found that he was distraught and were able to convince him to move to a safe location away from the edge of the bridge.

After conducting a warrants check, it was found that Mowrer was wanted for murder out of Pennsylvania, and he was arrested.

Mowrer was booked into the San Bernardino County Jail in Barstow, and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.