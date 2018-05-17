NBA announces finalists for 2017-2018 regular season awards
The NBA has announced the finalists for the 2017-2018 regular season awards.
The awards will be presented during an awards show on Monday, June 25 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.
The finalists for the six annual awards, based on voting results from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, are below:
Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
- Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
- James Harden, Houston Rockets
- LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
- Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
- Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Kia NBA Sixth Man Award
- Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets
- Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
- Lou Williams, LA Clippers
Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
- Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
- Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Kia NBA Most Improved Player
- Clint Capela, Houston Rockets
- Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets
- Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers
NBA Coach of the Year
- Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors
- Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz
- Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics
The Philadelphia 76ers have two players nominated for awards: G Ben Simmons is up for Rookie of the Year, while C Joel Embiid is a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.
It’s possible that Embiid could be up for an All-NBA team spot, while Simmons could also earn a spot on the NBA’s All-Rookie team.