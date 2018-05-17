NBA announces finalists for 2017-2018 regular season awards

Posted 8:07 AM, May 17, 2018, by

NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Drake is the host during the 2017 NBA Awards Show on June 26, 2017 at Basketball City in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The NBA has announced the finalists for the 2017-2018 regular season awards.

The awards will be presented during an awards show on Monday, June 25 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

The finalists for the six annual awards, based on voting results from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, are below:

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

  • Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
  • James Harden, Houston Rockets
  • LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

  • Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
  • Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award

  • Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets
  • Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
  • Lou Williams, LA Clippers

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

  • Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
  • Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

  • Clint Capela, Houston Rockets
  • Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets
  • Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

NBA Coach of the Year

  • Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors
  • Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz
  • Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers have two players nominated for awards: G Ben Simmons is up for Rookie of the Year, while C Joel Embiid is a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.

It’s possible that Embiid could be up for an All-NBA team spot, while Simmons could also earn a spot on the NBA’s All-Rookie team.

Related stories