× NBA announces finalists for 2017-2018 regular season awards

The NBA has announced the finalists for the 2017-2018 regular season awards.

The awards will be presented during an awards show on Monday, June 25 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

The finalists for the six annual awards, based on voting results from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, are below:

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

James Harden, Houston Rockets

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Lou Williams, LA Clippers

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

Clint Capela, Houston Rockets

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

NBA Coach of the Year

Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors

Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz

Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers have two players nominated for awards: G Ben Simmons is up for Rookie of the Year, while C Joel Embiid is a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.

It’s possible that Embiid could be up for an All-NBA team spot, while Simmons could also earn a spot on the NBA’s All-Rookie team.