PA Lottery Powerball Ticket worth $100,000 sold in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Before the Powerball® jackpot rolled to $306 million for May 19, a winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday, May 16, drawing was sold in Dauphin County.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 17-19-21-22-51, and the red Powerball 19, to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Last night’s Power Play multiplier was two. Had the player not purchased the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.

Weis Market, 4300 Linglestown Road, Linglestown, earns a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

In addition, two winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold for last night’s drawing at Rite Aid on Morningside Avenue in Pittsburgh and at Sheetz on Carlisle Street in Hanover.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Prizes must be claimed and winning tickets validated before winners can be identified. The Lottery encourages the holder of the winning ticket to sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

More than 44,200 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including 9,592 tickets purchased with Power Play that won prizes multiplied by two. Players should check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $306 million, or $182.8 million cash, for the Saturday, May 19, drawing.

Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county received in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians last fiscal year.

