Police investigate report of shots fired in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Harrisburg.

Authorities responded to the 1600 block of State Street around 12:39 p.m.

The caller reported seeing three to four black males in their mid-20s running in the area, according to police. One individual was wearing a red baseball cap. The caller added that a silver Honda Pathfinder may have also been involved, police say.

Anyone with information relevant to the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.