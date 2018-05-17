× Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Cumberland County convenience store

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a convenience store.

On May 16 around 9:00 p.m., a suspect allegedly robbed the Supermart Convenience store in the 2000 block of W. Trindle Road in South Middleton Township.

The suspect was a man dressed in a gray sweatshirt, with a blue bandana covering his face.

He was also wearing black jeans and shoes.

The suspect fled west towards Valley St. after the robbery.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact PSP at Carlisle at 717-249-2121.