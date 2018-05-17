× Police seek help in identifying armed robbery suspect at Lower Allen Township Turkey Hill

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in the armed robbery of a Turkey Hill store on the 5100 block of Simpson Ferry Road in Lower Allen Township early Thursday morning.

According to police, the suspect entered the store at 4:30 a.m., showed a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction, police say. No one was injured.

Police say the suspect was about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, wearing dark blue pants, white sneakers, a pink hooded sweatshirt with a blue vest, and a white hooded sweatshirt underneath the pink one.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police at (717) 238-9676 or Cumberland Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 628-8477.