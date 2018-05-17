× Police seek help in identifying suspect who allegedly stole $1,000 worth of electronics from Walmart

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole $1,000 worth of electronics from Walmart.

On May 8, the pictured woman allegedly stole approximately $1,000 worth of electronics from Walmart.

Anyone that recognizes her is asked to contact Officer Martin at 717-738-9200 ext. 258 or can leave a tip on the Ephrata Police Crimewatch website.