Repeat child pornography offender in Harrisburg arrested on new charges, police say

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man convicted on child pornography charges in 2013 has been arrested again on similar charges, according to State Police.

Brian Patrick Reiss, 34, was arrested Thursday after police executed a search warrant at his apartment on the 200 block of Reily Street. A laptop and cell phone found at his residence both contained child pornography, police say.

Reiss was taken to Dauphin County Central Booking, where he was charged with 10 counts of distribution of child pornography, 10 counts of possession of child pornography, and 10 counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

Police say they began an investigation of Reiss in April, after they determined he was sharing child pornography on the internet.

Reiss is currently registered as a Megan’s Law offender stemming from his 2013 arrest, police say.