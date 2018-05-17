× Scam Watch: Scams targeting veterans

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– According to studies, 78% of retired military personnel have been targeted by a scam that is specifically crafted to exploit their military history.

Unfortunately, veterans are twice as likely to fall for a scam.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Mary Bach, the Chair of the AARP PA Consumer Issues task force stops by the set with advice for veterans on how they can identify a scam and protect themselves.

For more information on how you can protect yourself from a scam and sign up for the AARP’s Fraud Watch Network click here.