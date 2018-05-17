× SUEZ lifts boil-water advisory for residents of Newberry Township

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, York County — SEUZ has lifted a boil-water advisory for residents of Newberry Township that has been in place since Tuesday, the water company announced Thursday.

“We are pleased to report that the problem has been corrected and that it is no longer necessary to boil your water,” the company said on its website.

SUEZ also apologized for any inconvenience to its customers in the affected area.