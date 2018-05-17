× The 143rd Preakness Stakes: Here’s what you need to know

BALTIMORE — The track and the infield will probably be muddy, but the biggest party race of the run to the Triple Crown will go off as scheduled Saturday at the historic Pimlico Race Course outside Baltimore.

Justify, who won the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, will continue his quest for the Triple Crown. He drew the seventh position in the eight-horse field, but still enters Saturday’s race as the heavy favorite.

The Triple Crown quest concludes with the Belmont Stakes on June 9.

The Preakness is known for its rowdy revelers along the infield at Pimlico, where thousands gather to party during race day.

Whether you’re heading for Baltimore or just watching from home, here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s festivities:

The 143rd Preakness Stakes

Where: Pimlico Race Course, located at 5201 Park Heights Avenue, is about a 15-minute drive from downtown Baltimore.

When: Gates at Pimlico open at 8 a.m. on the day of the race. Entrances for the Budweiser Infieldfest, Turfside Terrace and Preakness village (all located on the infield of the track) open at 9:30. The first of the day’s races begin at 10 a.m. Post-time for the Preakness is scheduled for 6:20 p.m.

TV Coverage: NBC’s coverage begins at 5 p.m.

If You’re Going: Tickets for the Budweiser Infieldfiest, are $100. Grandstand and premium ticket information can be found here.

The Budweiser Infieldfest will feature musical guests Post Malone, Odesza, 21 Savage, Frank Walker, and Vice.

Parking at Pimlico can be a nightmare. If you do drive, try to get there as early as possible — and look for lawn parking at some of the homes in the area (don’t worry; it’s an expected part of the scene and probably a good source of income for the race track’s neighbors).

But it’s probably a better idea to take public transportation to the track. MTA buses, Metro subways, the Light Rail and shuttle bus service is available, or you can always try Uber or Lyft.

Take a shuttle bus to the Metro Station at Hayward Avenue and Park Heights Ave. (Saturday only)

Shuttle to the Light Rail at Belvedere Avenue and Park Heights Avenue (Saturday only)

For more information, call (866) 743-3682 or visit mtamaryland.com.

More Info: 2018 Preakness Information Guide

THE RACE

Saturday’s Lineup

1. Quip: Owned by WinStar Farm LLC, China Horse Club International, and SF Racing LLC, Quip skipped the Kentucky Derby for the Preakness because it’s the Triple Crown race that was the best fit, according to trainer Rodolphe Brisset. Quip won the Tampa Bay Derby in March and was second in the Arkansas Derby in his last run. He’ll be ridden by jockey Florent Geroux. Odds: 12-1

2. Lone Sailor: Owned by G M B Racing and trained by Thomas A. Amoss, Lone Sailor finished 8th in the 20-horse field at the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago. He entered the race as one of the most experienced horses in the field, with eight previous starts. Lone Sailor’s best performances were a second-place finish in the Louisiana Derby and a third-place finish (as a 2-year-old) in the Breeders’ Futurity. G M B is headed by Gayle Benson, the widow of New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson, who died in March at age 90. Lone Sailor will be ridden by jockey Irad Ortiz. Odds: 15-1

3. Sporting Chance: Owned by Robert C. Baker and William L. Mack and trained by the renowned D. Wayne Lukas, Sporting Chance is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Pay Day Mile, one of the preliminary races at Churchill Downs before the Kentucky Derby. Sporting Chance won the Grade 1 Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga as a 2-year-old. His sire was 2000 Horse of the Year Tiznow, while his dam, Wynning Ride, is a former charge of famed trainer Bob Baffert. Odds: 30-1

4. Diamond King: Owned by the trio of Cash is King LLC, D.J. Stable LLC, and LC Racing LLL, Diamond King is trained by John C. Service and ridden by Javier Castellano. Service is the former trainer of Smarty Jones, who won the first two legs of the Triple Crown — the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness — in 2004. Diamond King earned his spot in the Preakness by winning the Federico Tesio. His sire, Quality Road, won the Florida Derby in 2009. Odds: 30-1

5. Good Magic: Co-owned by e Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables, Good Magic was the runner-up at the Kentucky Derby behind Justify and won last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. The horse is trained by Chad C. Brown and will be ridden by famed jockey Jose L. Ortiz. Good Magic’s sire is Curlin, a two-time Horse of the Year who won the Preakness in 2007. Brown has earned the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer the past two years. Odds: 3-1

6. Tenfold: Another offspring of 2007 Preakness winner Curlin, Tenfold won his first two races as a 3-year-old but finished a disappointing fifth in his last run at the Arkansas Derby last month. Tenfold’s trainer, Steve Asmussen, also trained Curlin for his Preakness victory. Tenfold will be ridden by jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. Tenfold is owned by Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC. He enters Pimlico as one of the Preakness’ biggest longshots. Odds: 20-1

7. Justify: The undefeated colt broke the “Curse of the Apollo” by winning the Kentucky Derby, which was run in a rainstorm on a sloppy track. The “Curse of the Apollo” dates all the way back to 1882, when Apollo won the Derby despite not racing at all as a 2-year-old. Every other Derby winner since raced as a 2-year-old…until Justify won it. Trained by Bob Baffert, Justify is trying to continue an impressive streak for the famed trainer, who is 4-for-4 at the Preakness with his Derby winners. Overall, Preakness favorites are 72-for-142 in the second leg of the Triple Crown, and Justify is the overwhelming favorite Saturday at Pimlico. Odds: 1-2

8. Bravazo: Another charge of trainer D. Wayne Lukas, Bravazo is coming off a sixth-place finish at the Kentucky Derby despite entering the race as a 66-1 longshot. He won two of his previous three starts as a 3-year-old. Lukas won the 2013 Preakness with Oxbow. His jockey is Luis Saez. Bravazo is expected to be among the early pacesetters in the eight-horse field, but he’s a longshot to win the race. Odds: 20-1

