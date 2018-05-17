× Three veteran Major Leaguers exercise opt-out clauses from Orioles’ minor leagues

BALTIMORE– Three veteran MLB players who caught on with the Baltimore Orioles as depth pieces have each exercised their opt-out clauses within 24 hours of each other.

OFs Michael Saunders & Alex Presley along with lefty reliever P Josh Edgin have each exercised their opt-out clauses in their contracts, once the Orioles had not added them to the team’s Major League roster by May 15.

In Presley’s case, the Orioles have until today to add him to the team’s 25-man roster or release him. It’s reasonable to think that Saunders and Edgin have the same framework for their opt-out clauses as well.

Saunders, 31, hit only .161 with 1 HR and 14 RBI’s in 25 games at Baltimore’s AAA affiliate.

Presley, 32, had more success while hitting .275 with 1 HR and 8 RBI’s in 26 games at AAA.

Edgin, 31, has proven extremely useful over his first month in AAA, winning three games in twelve appearances with a 4.82 ERA. He’s struck out 25 batters over 18.1 innings of work.

Baltimore, who is sitting at 13-29, may opt to let these veterans walk in order to keep roster spots open for younger players.