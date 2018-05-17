× Two seriously injured after Wednesday night crash in East Cocalico Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two people are seriously injured after a Wednesday night crash.

On May 16 around 9:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the scene of a crash with reported entrapment in the first block of W. Church Street in East Cocalico Township.

Police found that the crash involved two vehicles after the driver of a Toyota Prius traveling westbound crossed over the double yellow center-line and struck a Honda Accord traveling eastbound.

According to a press release, both drivers were taken to Tower Health Reading Hospital Trauma Center.

The driver of the Prius suffered critical injuries, while the driver of the Accord was entrapped for a period of time and suffered serious injuries.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the East Cocalico Township Police Department at 717-336-1725.