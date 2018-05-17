Flood watch in effect as showers continue becoming heavier Friday night into Saturday

SOGGY, DREARY FRIDAY

Parts of the area see a break from the rain this evening. However, spotty showers are possible to the south. Temperatures hover in the middle and upper 60s then fall slowly to the lower 60s. Rain begins to pick up in intensity and becomes more widespread for Friday. Temperatures are steady in the lower 60s then drop during the afternoon into the 50s. The wet weather continues right into the weekend keeping temperatures cool for the first half. Rain amounts totaling 1 to 3 inches possible by Saturday night. Flood watch in effect for most of the area until early Saturday morning. Watch for rising water on creeks, streams, low-lying areas and small rivers. Have a plan to head to higher ground if your area or home is prone to flooding.



STILL DAMP FOR THE WEEKEND

Stubborn pattern keeps the rain threat around. Steady showers early, become lighter and more scattered Saturday afternoon. Temperatures remain cool in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Drier hours work in late Saturday into Sunday. The drier air provides breaks in the clouds allowing the sunshine to return Sunday. Temperatures are warmer in the upper 70s and lower 80s. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible.

NEXT WEEK

No break just yet from this pattern. Showers and thunderstorms linger into Monday, with more chances into Tuesday. It stays warm with highs around 80 degrees both days. Finally, by Wednesday, we are seeing a welcome change to drier days. High pressure builds in and brings a couple of dry days with plenty of sunshine right into Thursday. Temperatures are in the 70s.

