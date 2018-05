× Wizards’ Jason Smith opts in to contract for 2018-19 season

WASHINGTON– A Washington Wizards’ big man is set to return next season.

According to NBC Sports Washington, C Jason Smith has opted in to his his $5.45M option for the 2018-19 season.

Smith, 32, played in only 32 games last season and averaged 3.4 points per game and 1.6 rebounds per game.

He is expected to be an extra big man off the bench for the Wizards.