2018 Army Heritage Days Preview

CARLISLE, Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett previewed this weekends Army Heritage Days event, on May 19 and 20, 2018 from 9 am to 5 pm in Carlisle. When you come out you will have the chance to learn about the Tet’s 50th anniversary with several themed events.

The tanks and tank obstacle course, a visitor favorite last year, will be returning with an increase in the number and types of tracked vehicles and additional times the tanks run the course over that weekend.

For more information about the Army Heritage Days event, checkout the web site at: https://www.armyheritage.org