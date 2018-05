× At least 32 hurt after buses collide outside Lincoln Tunnel in Manhattan

New York, New York (WPIX) — Two buses collided outside the Lincoln Tunnel in Manhattan on Friday, injuring more than 30 people, fire officials said.

The crash happened outside the center tube on the tunnel’s Manhattan side. At least 32 people were injured, FDNY said.

Of those who were hurt, 25 suffered minor injures and seven suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, FDNY said.