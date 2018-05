× Day 1 complete at District 3 Track and Field Championships

SHIPPENSBURG – Rain holds off long enough for all of the scheduled events to be completed on day one of the District 3 Track and Field Championships. All of the track events except the 3200 meter run are qualifying races with the finals held on Saturday.

You can see complete results at the following link:

http://piaadistrict3.org/2017-2018-district-iii-track-field-championships-results/