Fallen York City officer remembered

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York remembered fallen officer Alex Sable today for his work in serving the city, at a memorial service held at the York Expo Center.

Officer Sable died May 9th after going into cardiac arrest during a training exercise in Baltimore County, Maryland.

Sable served on the York City Police force for four years, and was training to become a member of the York County Quick Response Team (QRT) when he died.

He was only 37 years old.

It was a final farewell from the fraternal order of police for one of York City’s finest who served his community until the end.

F.O.P. president Jeremy Mayer said “farewell brother sable, your tour of duty on earth is finished.”

York City Police Chief Troy Bankert remembered the first time he met officer Alex Sable four years ago.

“My first impression of Alex was that he was polite, and quiet and overall exactly what we wanted him to be, how we thought we wanted new officers to respond. And I thought to myself this guy might actually fit in,” Bankert said.

Officer Sable’s fellow brothers and sisters -in-law enforcement, White Rose Lodge Number 15, paid their respects with a white carnation. Each flower symbolized the good life that sable lived on earth.

Pastor Larry Rieck said “almighty God, and loving Lord, it is a painful time and a sobering time that brings us together today, the tragic loss of officer Alex Sable.”

Sable was an officer remembered as one who was always ready to take on a tough challenge.

Chief Bankert recalled a recent time he needed an officer to volunteer for a neighborhood patrol in a high crime area, with in long unscheduled hours.

“Despite his commitment to QRT and our honor guard, Rebecca, and their children, there was no hesitation, so now i thought to myself now this is my guy, i’m going to miss my guy,” Bankert said.

Officer sable lived in Lancaster County and is survived by his wife Rebecca of 12 years, and their three children.

Sable’s wife thanked her husband for the life they shared together, as well as the community for honoring him.