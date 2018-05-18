× Gov. Wolf orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor victims of Texas school shooting

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the Commonwealth flag at the Capitol Complex, Commonwealth facilities, and all public buildings and grounds throughout the state lowered to half-staff, effective immediately. This order is to mark respect for the victims of the attack at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas.

“Frances and I are heartbroken by the loss of innocent lives from this tragedy in Texas. We are praying for the victims and their loved ones and we honor the law enforcement and emergency responders for their dedication,” said Governor Wolf.

“No student should go to school and feel unsafe, and no parent should have to worry their child won’t come home. We cannot accept these senseless tragedies as the new normal.”

The Commonwealth flag shall be lowered immediately, May 18, 2018, until sunset, May 22, 2018. Per an order from the White House, the United States flag should also be lowered immediately and until sunset, May 22, 2018.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

Source: Governor’s Office