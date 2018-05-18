× Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction to be held Saturday, May 19 at 9:00 a.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Several valuable items, including multiple Cadillacs, a rolex, and a Roger Staubach football card will be up for auction this weekend.

On Saturday, May 19, the 28th annual Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction will be held at the Lancaster County Park Building at 950 Eshelman Mill Road.

The gates will open at 8:00 a.m., and the auction starts at 9:00 a.m. Vehicles will be auctioned at noon.

The items for sale were seized in local drug forfeitures.

Cash or approved Pennsylvania checks are accepted as payment.

Below is a flyer that offered more information on the event: