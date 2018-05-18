× Lancaster man facing charges after fleeing police, attempting to ditch crack cocaine during chase

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to flee police and dispose of drugs during a chase.

Contravis Sibley, 25, is facing possession with intent to deliver and fleeing & eluding police, among other related charges.

On May 17 around 9:30 p.m., police attempted to stop the driver of a Lexus GS300 sedan, later identified as Sibley, for a traffic violation.

Sibley refused to yield and led officers on a vehicle pursuit that began in the area of Beaver St. and Hager St. in Lancaster City.

He led officers through parts of southwest Lancaster City when they noticed Sibley threw a bag of suspected narcotics from the passenger window in the area of the 1st block of Fairview Ave.

Sibley eventually fled into Lancaster Township via Wabank Road before stopping his vehicle in the area of Oak Leaf Manor in Manor Township when he and a passenger began fleeing on foot.

Sibley was taken into custody, while the passenger remains at large.

Police located the bag, which contained suspected crack cocaine, in the area of Fairview Avenue.

Now, Sibley is facing charges.