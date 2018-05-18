× Lebanon County Drug Task Force arrests two people on drug possession charges

LEBANON — Two people were arrested this week after an investigation by the Lebanon County Drug Task Force, the agency announced Friday.

Craig Bissonnette, 21, of Palmyra, and Chole Destefano, 21, of Hershey, are drug possession and paraphernalia charges after they were contacted by the Task Force in March.

During this contact, Bissonnette and Destefano were both found to be in possession of three glassine baggies containing suspected heroin, a metal grinder containing suspected marijuana, and a glass smoking pipe containing suspected marijuana residue.

Criminal complaints were prepared and filed before MDJ Carl Garver charging Destefano with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bissonnette has been charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing in these matters has not been set.